Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:33 AM

4701 West 31st Avenue

4701 West 31st Avenue · (720) 504-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking. Working fireplaces up and down, rec room, laundry room with hookups, large lighted gazebo in back yard, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Be at the center of the best shopping and entertainment options Denver has to offer. Enjoy living in walking distance to Highlands Square, Tennyson Arts District and Sloans lake. Available May 1 for 12 month lease or longer. Home is currently tenant occupied, 24 hour showing notice required to schedule with tenant.

Call today to schedule your showing!

Drew Myers
505-692-0206

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4701-w-31st-ave-denver-co-80212-usa/6059eb8a-25a8-46b5-bd92-dede80df769f

(RLNE5658088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 West 31st Avenue have any available units?
4701 West 31st Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 West 31st Avenue have?
Some of 4701 West 31st Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 West 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4701 West 31st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 West 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 West 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4701 West 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4701 West 31st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4701 West 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 West 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 West 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 4701 West 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4701 West 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4701 West 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 West 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 West 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
