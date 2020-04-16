All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4680 Nepal Street

4680 North Nepal Street · No Longer Available
Location

4680 North Nepal Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,400 square feet of living space!

The open layout kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, solar panels, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement complete with lovely pine paneling. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, and fenced yard which overlooks the beautiful open space. Within walking distance is the Green Valley Ranch Golf Course. Travel is easy with quick access to Pena Blvd, I70, and I225, and just a 15 minute drive to DIA.

1 cat or small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 Nepal Street have any available units?
4680 Nepal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4680 Nepal Street have?
Some of 4680 Nepal Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 Nepal Street currently offering any rent specials?
4680 Nepal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 Nepal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4680 Nepal Street is pet friendly.
Does 4680 Nepal Street offer parking?
Yes, 4680 Nepal Street does offer parking.
Does 4680 Nepal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4680 Nepal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 Nepal Street have a pool?
No, 4680 Nepal Street does not have a pool.
Does 4680 Nepal Street have accessible units?
No, 4680 Nepal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 Nepal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4680 Nepal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
