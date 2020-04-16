4680 Nepal Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,400 square feet of living space!



The open layout kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, solar panels, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement complete with lovely pine paneling. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, and fenced yard which overlooks the beautiful open space. Within walking distance is the Green Valley Ranch Golf Course. Travel is easy with quick access to Pena Blvd, I70, and I225, and just a 15 minute drive to DIA.



1 cat or small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



