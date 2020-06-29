All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:31 PM

4652 Gibraltar Street

4652 Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Gibraltar Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Nice 3 bd, 2.5 bath home
Nice and open living room and dining area.
Kitchen overlooks nice, big backyard.
Lots of windows and natural light
Vaulted ceiling
Master bedroom with 5 piece bathroom, soaking tub, large walk-in closet
Plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement
Close to I-70, shopping, golf course, DIA.
See the virtual tour at:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jCJTjxCAe4h&brand=0

Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730

Pets considered with approved credit and rental history, additional deposit required

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

