Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4640 Williams St.
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

4640 Williams St.

4640 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
4640 Williams St. Available 10/04/19 Charming 3BD, 1BA Denver Home with Large Fenced Backyard, Easy Access to Downtown Denver, I-70 and I-25 - The simple layout of the dining and living rooms make this home feel open and inviting. Conveniently located near Downtown Denver, the Highlands, and Stapleton with easy access to I-25, I-70 and I-270. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*Small pets negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4622949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Williams St. have any available units?
4640 Williams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 Williams St. have?
Some of 4640 Williams St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Williams St. currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Williams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Williams St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Williams St. is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Williams St. offer parking?
No, 4640 Williams St. does not offer parking.
Does 4640 Williams St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 Williams St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Williams St. have a pool?
No, 4640 Williams St. does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Williams St. have accessible units?
No, 4640 Williams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Williams St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Williams St. has units with dishwashers.
