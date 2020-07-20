Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

4640 Williams St. Available 10/04/19 Charming 3BD, 1BA Denver Home with Large Fenced Backyard, Easy Access to Downtown Denver, I-70 and I-25 - The simple layout of the dining and living rooms make this home feel open and inviting. Conveniently located near Downtown Denver, the Highlands, and Stapleton with easy access to I-25, I-70 and I-270. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Small pets negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4622949)