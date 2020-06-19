All apartments in Denver
4605 S Lowell Blvd

4605 South Lowell Boulevard · (720) 715-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4605 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt C · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Spacious, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with many recent upgrades. Large area for kitchen table, rooms are good size and a spacious balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The washer and dryer are included. Unit includes reserved parking space and access to the community pool.

Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Electricity and any add-ons like cable, internet, etc. 1 small dog negotiable with pet fee/rent, No cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Community Pool, Reserved Parking, Renovated, Private Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 S Lowell Blvd have any available units?
4605 S Lowell Blvd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 S Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 4605 S Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 S Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4605 S Lowell Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 S Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 S Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4605 S Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4605 S Lowell Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4605 S Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 S Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 S Lowell Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4605 S Lowell Blvd has a pool.
Does 4605 S Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4605 S Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 S Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 S Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
