4605 S Lowell Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated pool

Spacious, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with many recent upgrades. Large area for kitchen table, rooms are good size and a spacious balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The washer and dryer are included. Unit includes reserved parking space and access to the community pool.



Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Electricity and any add-ons like cable, internet, etc. 1 small dog negotiable with pet fee/rent, No cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



