460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C.

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Wash Park - Don't miss the chance to live right next to Washington Park! This home comes with amazing views of Washington Park lakes, the downtown skyline, and plenty of foliage. With bight and open concept this property will not be on the market long. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 2 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen are just added perks to this property. The Park Lane Community offers a 24 hour door person, indoor and outdoor pools, 2 party rooms, a library, billiards room, shared grill, fitness room, steam room, and hot tub. All utilities are included in rent except the electricity. Call now to make an appointment to view this property!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5612399)