Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C

460 South Marion Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

460 South Marion Parkway, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Wash Park - Don't miss the chance to live right next to Washington Park! This home comes with amazing views of Washington Park lakes, the downtown skyline, and plenty of foliage. With bight and open concept this property will not be on the market long. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 2 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen are just added perks to this property. The Park Lane Community offers a 24 hour door person, indoor and outdoor pools, 2 party rooms, a library, billiards room, shared grill, fitness room, steam room, and hot tub. All utilities are included in rent except the electricity. Call now to make an appointment to view this property!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612399)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C have any available units?
460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C have?
Some of 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C currently offering any rent specials?
460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C pet-friendly?
No, 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C offer parking?
No, 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C does not offer parking.
Does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C have a pool?
Yes, 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C has a pool.
Does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C have accessible units?
No, 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C does not have accessible units.
Does 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 S Marion St Pkwy Unit 1901C does not have units with dishwashers.

