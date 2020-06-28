All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

46 GALAPAGO STREET

46 Galapago Street · (720) 252-9908
Location

46 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 4 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Large Baker Neighborhood Townhouse - Property Id: 58215

Baker neighborhood new construction (2014) townhouse. Two master suites plus nonconforming office space and two more bathrooms (4 total.) In unit washer and dryer, private two car attached garage, balcony with gas jet for BBQ grill, stainless steel appliances, gas range with convection oven. Open floor plan, build-ins, custom window coverings, bright & sunny. Walk to Broadway, Sante Fe Arts District, Alameda Station light rail, close to downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58215
Property Id 58215

(RLNE5870596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 GALAPAGO STREET have any available units?
46 GALAPAGO STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 GALAPAGO STREET have?
Some of 46 GALAPAGO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 GALAPAGO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
46 GALAPAGO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 GALAPAGO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 46 GALAPAGO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 46 GALAPAGO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 46 GALAPAGO STREET offers parking.
Does 46 GALAPAGO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 GALAPAGO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 GALAPAGO STREET have a pool?
No, 46 GALAPAGO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 46 GALAPAGO STREET have accessible units?
No, 46 GALAPAGO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 46 GALAPAGO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 GALAPAGO STREET has units with dishwashers.
