Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4598 Genoa St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM

4598 Genoa St

4598 Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4598 Genoa Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Laundry in unit, No pets allowed
3 bedrooms, master is on main level * 2 full baths * family room * living room * large kitchen * unfinished basement * newer furnace * newer water heater * sprinkler system * 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4598 Genoa St have any available units?
4598 Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4598 Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
4598 Genoa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4598 Genoa St pet-friendly?
No, 4598 Genoa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4598 Genoa St offer parking?
Yes, 4598 Genoa St offers parking.
Does 4598 Genoa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4598 Genoa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4598 Genoa St have a pool?
No, 4598 Genoa St does not have a pool.
Does 4598 Genoa St have accessible units?
No, 4598 Genoa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4598 Genoa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4598 Genoa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4598 Genoa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4598 Genoa St does not have units with air conditioning.
