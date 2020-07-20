4598 Genoa Street, Denver, CO 80249 Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Laundry in unit, No pets allowed 3 bedrooms, master is on main level * 2 full baths * family room * living room * large kitchen * unfinished basement * newer furnace * newer water heater * sprinkler system * 1 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4598 Genoa St have any available units?
4598 Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4598 Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
4598 Genoa St is not currently offering any rent specials.