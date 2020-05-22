All apartments in Denver
4590 W Dakota Ave

4590 West Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4590 West Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 2Bed/1Bath With Private Yard and Basement - Property Id: 209622

2 Bedroom/1 Bath for rent in Barnum area available 1/16/2020. $1700/month with utilities included (water, electric, and trash).

This is the front unit of a triplex with an unfinished basement that doubles the square footage of the upstairs. All appliances are included (fridge, stove, and dishwasher). W/D is installed in the basement. Great Central Location - Minutes to I-25, 6th Ave. and Easy Access to Downtown! Located on dead-end street with minimal traffic. 2 off-street parking spots. Unit has private back yard.

Pets allowed but subject to a pet fee. Security deposit and application fee (background/credit check) required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209622
Property Id 209622

(RLNE5486880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 W Dakota Ave have any available units?
4590 W Dakota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4590 W Dakota Ave have?
Some of 4590 W Dakota Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 W Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4590 W Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 W Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4590 W Dakota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4590 W Dakota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4590 W Dakota Ave offers parking.
Does 4590 W Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4590 W Dakota Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 W Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 4590 W Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4590 W Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 4590 W Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 W Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4590 W Dakota Ave has units with dishwashers.

