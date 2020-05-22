4590 W Dakota Ave

Amenities
Large 2Bed/1Bath With Private Yard and Basement - Property Id: 209622
2 Bedroom/1 Bath for rent in Barnum area available 1/16/2020. $1700/month with utilities included (water, electric, and trash).
This is the front unit of a triplex with an unfinished basement that doubles the square footage of the upstairs. All appliances are included (fridge, stove, and dishwasher). W/D is installed in the basement. Great Central Location - Minutes to I-25, 6th Ave. and Easy Access to Downtown! Located on dead-end street with minimal traffic. 2 off-street parking spots. Unit has private back yard.
Pets allowed but subject to a pet fee. Security deposit and application fee (background/credit check) required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209622
