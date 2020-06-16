4585 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq. feet has hardwood floors, new paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring in the basement, a 2 car detached garage with alley access, fully fenced backyard and washer/dryer hookups.



Located next to Rocky Mountain Lake & Park with quick access to HWY I-70 & HWY I-25.



Rent is $2,150/month ; Security Deposit is $2,150.00



Pets are Welcome! (One time non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 covers up to 2 pets)



Trash is included



Fill out an online rental application at www.ashdonpm.com



For showing information or additional questions, please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com



(RLNE2552291)