Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

4585 Lowell Blvd

4585 Lowell Boulevard · (833) 736-8276 ext. 701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4585 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4585 Lowell Blvd · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq. feet has hardwood floors, new paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring in the basement, a 2 car detached garage with alley access, fully fenced backyard and washer/dryer hookups.

Located next to Rocky Mountain Lake & Park with quick access to HWY I-70 & HWY I-25.

Rent is $2,150/month ; Security Deposit is $2,150.00

Pets are Welcome! (One time non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 covers up to 2 pets)

Trash is included

Fill out an online rental application at www.ashdonpm.com

For showing information or additional questions, please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com

(RLNE2552291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4585 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
4585 Lowell Blvd has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4585 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 4585 Lowell Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4585 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4585 Lowell Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4585 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4585 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4585 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4585 Lowell Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4585 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4585 Lowell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4585 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 4585 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4585 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4585 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4585 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4585 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
