4555 Walden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

This is the perfect package! - Sunny corner lot close to light rail and Pena Blvd*2014 home in excellent condition*large island kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances, full pantry, hardwood floors*spacious great room*3 beds up plus loft*laundry is upstairs (where the laundry is)*dining room walks out to a pergola covered brick patio with firepit*mostly neutral paint throughout*master has large walk-in closet and 5 piece bath*security system with front and back outdoor cameras*full solar panel system so your electric bills will be minimal, but there is a mandatory $75 solar fee per month*full unfinished basement is awesome and could be used as a flex space. MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED. Available immediately. Small dogs under 50 lbs. are O.K. No cats. Pet deposit is $400/pet and refundable. Security Deposit is $2650. Minimum one-year lease. Application fee is $45/person. No section 8.



No Cats Allowed



