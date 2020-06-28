All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

4555 Walden Ct

4555 North Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

4555 North Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
This is the perfect package! - Sunny corner lot close to light rail and Pena Blvd*2014 home in excellent condition*large island kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances, full pantry, hardwood floors*spacious great room*3 beds up plus loft*laundry is upstairs (where the laundry is)*dining room walks out to a pergola covered brick patio with firepit*mostly neutral paint throughout*master has large walk-in closet and 5 piece bath*security system with front and back outdoor cameras*full solar panel system so your electric bills will be minimal, but there is a mandatory $75 solar fee per month*full unfinished basement is awesome and could be used as a flex space. MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED. Available immediately. Small dogs under 50 lbs. are O.K. No cats. Pet deposit is $400/pet and refundable. Security Deposit is $2650. Minimum one-year lease. Application fee is $45/person. No section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5087889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Walden Ct have any available units?
4555 Walden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Walden Ct have?
Some of 4555 Walden Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Walden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Walden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Walden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4555 Walden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4555 Walden Ct offer parking?
No, 4555 Walden Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4555 Walden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 Walden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Walden Ct have a pool?
No, 4555 Walden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4555 Walden Ct have accessible units?
No, 4555 Walden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Walden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 Walden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
