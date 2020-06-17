4514 E. 8th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d1315a028 ---- Clermont Apartments are located at 780 Clermont Street and feature large 2-bedroom floor plans, with on-site laundry and reserved parking. Many apartments have hardwood floors, and each kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, disposal and tile countertops. A large back yard allows for grilling and relaxing, and Clermont is conveniently located near Rose Hospital, Trader Joe\'s, and Congress Park. Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony\'s Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver\'s very-first Trader Joe\'s. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds