Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

4514 E. 8th Ave

4514 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4514 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d1315a028 ---- Clermont Apartments are located at 780 Clermont Street and feature large 2-bedroom floor plans, with on-site laundry and reserved parking. Many apartments have hardwood floors, and each kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, disposal and tile countertops. A large back yard allows for grilling and relaxing, and Clermont is conveniently located near Rose Hospital, Trader Joe\'s, and Congress Park. Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony\'s Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver\'s very-first Trader Joe\'s. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 E. 8th Ave have any available units?
4514 E. 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 E. 8th Ave have?
Some of 4514 E. 8th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 E. 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4514 E. 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 E. 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 E. 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4514 E. 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4514 E. 8th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4514 E. 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 E. 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 E. 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 4514 E. 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4514 E. 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4514 E. 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 E. 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 E. 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
