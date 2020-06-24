All apartments in Denver
4501 Quivas St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4501 Quivas St

4501 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
4501 Quivas St Available 06/15/20 2BD, 2BA Home in Sunnyside with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage, Close to Highlands - Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAUDXIOZwwU&feature=youtu.be

Schedule an in-person tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly utility fee covering water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent or $0 deposit via Rhino policy (ask Broker for more information)
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (optional)
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4492451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Quivas St have any available units?
4501 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Quivas St have?
Some of 4501 Quivas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Quivas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Quivas St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St offers parking.
Does 4501 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Quivas St have a pool?
No, 4501 Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 4501 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St has units with dishwashers.
