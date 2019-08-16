All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

449 29th St

449 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

449 29th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/181f63e008 ----
Flats on 29th have been completely remodeled, and feature stainless appliances (including dishwashers in select units), granite countertops, and designer cabinetry. The apartments also feature contemporary paint colors, new flooring, designer lighting and tile, and shared decks and patios.
One of Denver\'s oldest neighborhoods, Five Points is situated blocks from Downtown, and near the Uptown and City Park West neighborhoods. Five Points honors its musical tradition with the annual Five Points Jazz Festival, and is also home to great soul food and southern barbeque. It\'s easy access to light rail, RiNo Art District, and 17th Avenue?s coffee shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 29th St have any available units?
449 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 29th St have?
Some of 449 29th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
449 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 449 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 449 29th St offer parking?
No, 449 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 449 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 29th St have a pool?
No, 449 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 449 29th St have accessible units?
No, 449 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 449 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 29th St has units with dishwashers.

