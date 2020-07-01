Rent Calculator
4463 Pennsylvania St
4463 Pennsylvania Street
No Longer Available
Location
4463 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath Single family home - Single-family home, 702 sq ft and was built in 1941. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom
(RLNE5632441)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
4463 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 4463 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
4463 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4463 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4463 Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 4463 Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4463 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 4463 Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 4463 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4463 Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4463 Pennsylvania St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4463 Pennsylvania St does not have units with air conditioning.
