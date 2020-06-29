Amenities

4457 Zenobia St Available 10/16/19 A very nice updated 2 bedroom!! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1033112?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



A very nice updated 2 bedroom duplex unit. A wonderful kitchen awaits you as it has granite counters with unique tile backslash. There are stainless appliances and gas range. The floors in the living room and dining area are a nice dark wood with ceramic tile in the kitchen area.



There is a spacious basement that would allow for tons of storage. A washer and dryer are included. One of the amazing features of this home is a large 2 car garage with remotes. The backyard has a covered area for those hot summer days and there is a sprinkler system as well.



This neighborhood is fantastic and provides easy access to I-70 and Sheridan Blvd along with I-76 for access to the north. The ever popular Highlands is nearby and The Tennyson Street area with restaurants and pubs is within walking distance. There are hiking and biking area very nearby and of course Willis Case Golf Course.



An amazing property awaits you. Available right away.



Pets - 1 Dog

Utilities included - Trash, Water

Laundry - W/D

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - Yes

School District -Denver



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



No Cats Allowed



