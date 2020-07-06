4457 E Warren Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed new construction garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE



LOCATION! Brand new construction in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU. This unit is laid out extremely well and utilizes every inch of space to maximize efficiency, comfort, and livability. High end finishes are found throughout and sure to please the most discerning buyer. The panoramic views from the large rooftop deck are tough to beat! This one hits all the marks! Come check it out today! (photos may not represent specific unit that is available - 4 units in total available for rent)



Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog Friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, Rooftop Deck, New Construction