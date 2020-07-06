All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4457 E Warren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4457 E Warren Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

4457 E Warren Ave

4457 East Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4457 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

LOCATION! Brand new construction in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU. This unit is laid out extremely well and utilizes every inch of space to maximize efficiency, comfort, and livability. High end finishes are found throughout and sure to please the most discerning buyer. The panoramic views from the large rooftop deck are tough to beat! This one hits all the marks! Come check it out today! (photos may not represent specific unit that is available - 4 units in total available for rent)

Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog Friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, Rooftop Deck, New Construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 E Warren Ave have any available units?
4457 E Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 E Warren Ave have?
Some of 4457 E Warren Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 E Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4457 E Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 E Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4457 E Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4457 E Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4457 E Warren Ave offers parking.
Does 4457 E Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4457 E Warren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 E Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 4457 E Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4457 E Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 4457 E Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 E Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4457 E Warren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University