4455 E Warren Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

4455 E Warren Ave

4455 East Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4455 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

LOCATION! Brand new construction, Great End Unit Rowhome in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU. This spacious end unit is laid out extremely well and utilizes every inch of space to maximize efficiency, comfort, and livability. High end finishes are found throughout and sure to please the most discerning buyer. The panoramic views from the large rooftop deck are tough to beat! This one hits all the marks! Come check it out today! (photos may not represent specific unit that is available - 5 units in total available for rent)

Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog Friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Rooftop Deck, A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, New Construction, Washer, Dryer, Sprinkler System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 E Warren Ave have any available units?
4455 E Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 E Warren Ave have?
Some of 4455 E Warren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 E Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4455 E Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 E Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 E Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4455 E Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4455 E Warren Ave offers parking.
Does 4455 E Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4455 E Warren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 E Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 4455 E Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4455 E Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 4455 E Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 E Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 E Warren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

