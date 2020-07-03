444 Milwaulkee

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Bright welcoming and updated 4 bedroom home in Cherry Creek North sits on the one of the largest park like yards around! (yes landscaping included (twice a month lawn mowing) If you want space and a wonderful modern retro home in the heart of Cherry Creek you must take a look at this one. Large living room has beautiful wood beams, a fireplace and plenty of windows to let the natural light shine in! The kitchen is amazing with plenty of countertops and storage, newer floors and paint throughout!

Finished basement great for playroom or additional storage. Water/sewer, trash and twice a year landscaping included! To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com