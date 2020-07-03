All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

444 Milwaulkee

444 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

444 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Bright welcoming and updated 4 bedroom home in Cherry Creek North sits on the one of the largest park like yards around! (yes landscaping included (twice a month lawn mowing) If you want space and a wonderful modern retro home in the heart of Cherry Creek you must take a look at this one. Large living room has beautiful wood beams, a fireplace and plenty of windows to let the natural light shine in! The kitchen is amazing with plenty of countertops and storage, newer floors and paint throughout!
Finished basement great for playroom or additional storage. Water/sewer, trash and twice a year landscaping included! To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Milwaulkee have any available units?
444 Milwaulkee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Milwaulkee have?
Some of 444 Milwaulkee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Milwaulkee currently offering any rent specials?
444 Milwaulkee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Milwaulkee pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Milwaulkee is pet friendly.
Does 444 Milwaulkee offer parking?
No, 444 Milwaulkee does not offer parking.
Does 444 Milwaulkee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Milwaulkee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Milwaulkee have a pool?
No, 444 Milwaulkee does not have a pool.
Does 444 Milwaulkee have accessible units?
No, 444 Milwaulkee does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Milwaulkee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Milwaulkee has units with dishwashers.

