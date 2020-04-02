4434 N Raleigh St

Amenities
This half duplex has 2 beds and 1 bath upstairs, with another bedroom and bathroom in the basement, along with a huge family room and bar. Great square footage for the price and location. In the process of being painted throughout the duplex. 2 living areas, walk to Tennyson Street, Berkeley Park or Highlands Square. Easy access to 1-70, the mountains, and downtown. Available now. Bike score 81, Walking Score 88! 1 off street outdoor parking included with 2 car garage space available for an additional $150. Water, sewer and trash included
Application background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non refundable
Call Christine Speer Peaks to Plains 303.667.6316 No Section 8