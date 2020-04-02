All apartments in Denver
4434 N Raleigh St
4434 N Raleigh St

4434 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

4434 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This half duplex has 2 beds and 1 bath upstairs, with another bedroom and bathroom in the basement, along with a huge family room and bar. Great square footage for the price and location. In the process of being painted throughout the duplex. 2 living areas, walk to Tennyson Street, Berkeley Park or Highlands Square. Easy access to 1-70, the mountains, and downtown. Available now. Bike score 81, Walking Score 88! 1 off street outdoor parking included with 2 car garage space available for an additional $150. Water, sewer and trash included
Application background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non refundable
Call Christine Speer Peaks to Plains 303.667.6316 No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 N Raleigh St have any available units?
4434 N Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 N Raleigh St have?
Some of 4434 N Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 N Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
4434 N Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 N Raleigh St pet-friendly?
No, 4434 N Raleigh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4434 N Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 4434 N Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 4434 N Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4434 N Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 N Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 4434 N Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 4434 N Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 4434 N Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 N Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 N Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
