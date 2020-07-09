All apartments in Denver
4433 Zuni St Denver

4433 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

4433 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful 3BD, 2BA Sunnyside Home with Fenced Backyard and Garage - Located in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood just down the street from several great restaurants and Chaffee Park, this charming home boasts a spacious fenced in backyard with a detached garage, storage shed, patio and garden beds. The house also features hardwood floors and a finished basement. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/6nvKdY55mqc

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Dogs negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3216513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 Zuni St Denver have any available units?
4433 Zuni St Denver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 Zuni St Denver have?
Some of 4433 Zuni St Denver's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 Zuni St Denver currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Zuni St Denver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Zuni St Denver pet-friendly?
Yes, 4433 Zuni St Denver is pet friendly.
Does 4433 Zuni St Denver offer parking?
Yes, 4433 Zuni St Denver offers parking.
Does 4433 Zuni St Denver have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4433 Zuni St Denver offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Zuni St Denver have a pool?
No, 4433 Zuni St Denver does not have a pool.
Does 4433 Zuni St Denver have accessible units?
No, 4433 Zuni St Denver does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Zuni St Denver have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 Zuni St Denver has units with dishwashers.

