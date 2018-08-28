Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4390 Decatur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4390 Decatur Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 3:04 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4390 Decatur Street
4390 Decatur St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4390 Decatur St, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1 bedroom unit in sunnyside, close to downtown, i-70, tennyson st. lohi, and the highlands. clean art deco building with hardwood floors.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4390 Decatur Street have any available units?
4390 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 4390 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 4390 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 4390 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 4390 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 4390 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 4390 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University