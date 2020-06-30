All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4385 S Balsam St #1-203

4385 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

4385 South Balsam Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4385 S Balsam St #1-203 Available 10/05/19 REMODELED HOME~ Bounce to Balsam~ - Your new home awaits! This 2 Bedroom 2 bath with BRAND NEW CARPET and FRESH PAINT is perfect for you. You are on the upper unit. When you walk in you have an open living room with a fireplace to keep you cozy in the winter. You can enjoy the large balcony that overlooks the lake. Wake up in the morning and enjoy the view. The kitchen is another amazing part of your new home. Stainless steel appliances a functional space for the chef in the home. You have 2 updated bathrooms to wash your day away, with BRAND NEW toilets Your new home has 2 cozy bedrooms to get a great night of sleep. Your home is equipped with a BRAND NEW washer/dryer. Last but not least your new home has a 1 car garage to keep your car snow-free this winter. When you move in you will be able to use the community pool on the HOT summer days.

~CALL TODAY TO SET A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME~

Additional Lease Terms:
* Community Pool
*12-18 Month Lease
*No Section 8
*No Pets
*Tenant pays electric and gas
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4129091)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 have any available units?
4385 S Balsam St #1-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 have?
Some of 4385 S Balsam St #1-203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 currently offering any rent specials?
4385 S Balsam St #1-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 pet-friendly?
No, 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 offer parking?
Yes, 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 offers parking.
Does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 have a pool?
Yes, 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 has a pool.
Does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 have accessible units?
No, 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 S Balsam St #1-203 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
