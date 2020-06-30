Amenities

4385 S Balsam St #1-203 Available 10/05/19 REMODELED HOME~ Bounce to Balsam~ - Your new home awaits! This 2 Bedroom 2 bath with BRAND NEW CARPET and FRESH PAINT is perfect for you. You are on the upper unit. When you walk in you have an open living room with a fireplace to keep you cozy in the winter. You can enjoy the large balcony that overlooks the lake. Wake up in the morning and enjoy the view. The kitchen is another amazing part of your new home. Stainless steel appliances a functional space for the chef in the home. You have 2 updated bathrooms to wash your day away, with BRAND NEW toilets Your new home has 2 cozy bedrooms to get a great night of sleep. Your home is equipped with a BRAND NEW washer/dryer. Last but not least your new home has a 1 car garage to keep your car snow-free this winter. When you move in you will be able to use the community pool on the HOT summer days.



~CALL TODAY TO SET A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME~



Additional Lease Terms:

* Community Pool

*12-18 Month Lease

*No Section 8

*No Pets

*Tenant pays electric and gas

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



