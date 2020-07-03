All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4381 W. Nevada Place

4381 West Nevada Place · No Longer Available
Location

4381 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a54e733091 ---- The Nevada apartments offer 20 2-bedroom units, in the Westwood neighborhood of Denver. These updated homes feature newer kitchens and bathrooms, an in-unit washer & dryer, new windows, and tile floors. The property surrounds a spacious courtyard with common-area seating. Each apartment has its own fenced private backyard. Pets are allowed, and there is free off-street parking. Nevada apartments are located in southwest Denver, just west of Federal Boulevard, and afford easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation. South Federal Blvd was recently voted a best-restaurant neighborhood, with dozens of ethnic food choices. Highlights include Saigon Bowl, Pho 95, Hong Kong Barbecue, Star Kitchen, and Tarasco&rsquo;s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 W. Nevada Place have any available units?
4381 W. Nevada Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4381 W. Nevada Place have?
Some of 4381 W. Nevada Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 W. Nevada Place currently offering any rent specials?
4381 W. Nevada Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 W. Nevada Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 W. Nevada Place is pet friendly.
Does 4381 W. Nevada Place offer parking?
Yes, 4381 W. Nevada Place offers parking.
Does 4381 W. Nevada Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4381 W. Nevada Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 W. Nevada Place have a pool?
No, 4381 W. Nevada Place does not have a pool.
Does 4381 W. Nevada Place have accessible units?
No, 4381 W. Nevada Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 W. Nevada Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4381 W. Nevada Place does not have units with dishwashers.

