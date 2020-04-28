All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4365 W. Nevada Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4365 W. Nevada Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4365 W. Nevada Place

4365 West Nevada Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4365 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2d9a130f2 ----
The Nevada apartments offer 20 2-bedroom units, in the Westwood neighborhood of Denver. These updated homes feature newer kitchens and bathrooms, an in-unit washer & dryer, new windows, and tile floors. The property surrounds a spacious courtyard with common-area seating. Each apartment has its own fenced private backyard. Pets are allowed, and there is free off-street parking.
Nevada apartments are located in southwest Denver, just west of Federal Boulevard, and afford easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation. South Federal Blvd was recently voted a best-restaurant neighborhood, with dozens of ethnic food choices. Highlights include Saigon Bowl, Pho 95, Hong Kong Barbecue, Star Kitchen, and Tarasco?s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 W. Nevada Place have any available units?
4365 W. Nevada Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4365 W. Nevada Place have?
Some of 4365 W. Nevada Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 W. Nevada Place currently offering any rent specials?
4365 W. Nevada Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 W. Nevada Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 W. Nevada Place is pet friendly.
Does 4365 W. Nevada Place offer parking?
No, 4365 W. Nevada Place does not offer parking.
Does 4365 W. Nevada Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4365 W. Nevada Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 W. Nevada Place have a pool?
No, 4365 W. Nevada Place does not have a pool.
Does 4365 W. Nevada Place have accessible units?
No, 4365 W. Nevada Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 W. Nevada Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4365 W. Nevada Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University