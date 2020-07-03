4361 W. Nevada Place

Amenities

The Nevada apartments offer 20 2-bedroom units, in the Westwood neighborhood of Denver. These updated homes feature newer kitchens and bathrooms, an in-unit washer & dryer, new windows, and tile floors. The property surrounds a spacious courtyard with common-area seating. Each apartment has its own fenced private backyard. Pets are allowed, and there is free off-street parking.

Nevada apartments are located in southwest Denver, just west of Federal Boulevard, and afford easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation. South Federal Blvd was recently voted a best-restaurant neighborhood, with dozens of ethnic food choices. Highlights include Saigon Bowl, Pho 95, Hong Kong Barbecue, Star Kitchen, and Tarasco?s.