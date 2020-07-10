Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

4356 Dearborn Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home in Montbello - Coming Soon! - Tom Wagner

262.844.5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



More PHOTOS coming soon for this great home in Montbello!!



Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.



The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.



Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.



This home is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake



Rent: $2,150

Deposit: $2,150

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)



Pet Policy

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/21a10613-6613-41ff-b02b-d4aa7f99a856

Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE5834958)