4356 Dearborn Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:48 AM

4356 Dearborn Street

4356 Dearborn Street · (262) 844-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4356 Dearborn Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4356 Dearborn Street · Avail. Jul 15

$2,150

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
4356 Dearborn Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home in Montbello - Coming Soon! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

More PHOTOS coming soon for this great home in Montbello!!

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

This home is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rent: $2,150
Deposit: $2,150
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/21a10613-6613-41ff-b02b-d4aa7f99a856
Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5834958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 Dearborn Street have any available units?
4356 Dearborn Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4356 Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
4356 Dearborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4356 Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 4356 Dearborn Street offer parking?
No, 4356 Dearborn Street does not offer parking.
Does 4356 Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 4356 Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 4356 Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 4356 Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4356 Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4356 Dearborn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4356 Dearborn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
