Denver, CO
435 St. Paul Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

435 St. Paul Street

435 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Cherry Creek North Garden Studio - Property Id: 194262

This lovely private, quiet studio apartment is a 5-minute walk to Denver's premier Urban Village: great restaurants, unique stores, food markets, the library, the post office, Whole Foods, banks, live jazz, nail, hair and personal care salons, boutique hotels, bike trails, theaters, the Cherry Creek Mall, and main bus lines. 1 mile to Denver Botanic Gardens and Trader Joes; 1 miles to Cheesman Park, City Park, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Zoo.

+ $200 for SERVICES (in addition to $1,275 rent):
All Utilities (Gas, Electricity, Water, Trash)
Laundry Facilities
DISH Satellite TV
Xfinity Ultra Hi-Speed WiFi
Off-Street Parking
Monitored Security System
www.AppleMentor.com/rentalstudio
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194262
Property Id 194262

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 St. Paul Street have any available units?
435 St. Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 St. Paul Street have?
Some of 435 St. Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 St. Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 St. Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 St. Paul Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 St. Paul Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 435 St. Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 St. Paul Street offers parking.
Does 435 St. Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 St. Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 St. Paul Street have a pool?
No, 435 St. Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 St. Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 435 St. Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 St. Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 St. Paul Street has units with dishwashers.
