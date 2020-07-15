435 St. Paul Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access media room

Cherry Creek North Garden Studio - Property Id: 194262



This lovely private, quiet studio apartment is a 5-minute walk to Denver's premier Urban Village: great restaurants, unique stores, food markets, the library, the post office, Whole Foods, banks, live jazz, nail, hair and personal care salons, boutique hotels, bike trails, theaters, the Cherry Creek Mall, and main bus lines. 1 mile to Denver Botanic Gardens and Trader Joes; 1 miles to Cheesman Park, City Park, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Zoo.



+ $200 for SERVICES (in addition to $1,275 rent):

All Utilities (Gas, Electricity, Water, Trash)

Laundry Facilities

DISH Satellite TV

Xfinity Ultra Hi-Speed WiFi

Off-Street Parking

Monitored Security System

www.AppleMentor.com/rentalstudio

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194262

Property Id 194262



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5660162)