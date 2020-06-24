4345 North Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212 Berkeley
Back 1 Bedroom detached home. Off street parking, Private patio in the heart of Berkeley/Highlands. Available October 1st. Pet OK NO SMOKING This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4345 Yates Street have any available units?
4345 Yates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4345 Yates Street currently offering any rent specials?
4345 Yates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 Yates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4345 Yates Street is pet friendly.
Does 4345 Yates Street offer parking?
No, 4345 Yates Street does not offer parking.
Does 4345 Yates Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4345 Yates Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 Yates Street have a pool?
No, 4345 Yates Street does not have a pool.
Does 4345 Yates Street have accessible units?
No, 4345 Yates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 Yates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4345 Yates Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4345 Yates Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4345 Yates Street does not have units with air conditioning.
