Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4332 Eliot St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:13 AM
4332 Eliot St
4332 Eliot St
No Longer Available
Location
4332 Eliot St, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Triplex unit close to downtown and major highways. Full unfinished basement with washer dryer hook up and great space for extra storage. Water/trash/recycle covered by Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4332 Eliot St have any available units?
4332 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4332 Eliot St have?
Some of 4332 Eliot St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4332 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Eliot St pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Eliot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 4332 Eliot St offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Eliot St offers parking.
Does 4332 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 Eliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 4332 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 4332 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Eliot St has units with dishwashers.
