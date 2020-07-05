All apartments in Denver
4324 Adams St

4324 Adams St · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Adams St, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 blocks to light rail. EZ access to I-70.

REMODELED. SMALL APARTMENT. Lower apartment on the right. Central Air. Tenants pay gas/electric. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Application fee: $45.
Property Id 84007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5506723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Adams St have any available units?
4324 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Adams St have?
Some of 4324 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4324 Adams St offer parking?
No, 4324 Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Adams St have a pool?
No, 4324 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 4324 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Adams St has units with dishwashers.

