All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4322 Adams St.
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4322 Adams St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4322 Adams St
4322 North Adams Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4322 North Adams Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/31/19 5 blocks to light rail. EZ access to I-70 - Property Id: 84007
SMALL APARTMENT. Only 550 square feet. About the size of a studio but it has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upper apartment on the left.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84007p
Property Id 84007
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5048178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4322 Adams St have any available units?
4322 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4322 Adams St have?
Some of 4322 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4322 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 4322 Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 4322 Adams St offer parking?
No, 4322 Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 4322 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Adams St have a pool?
No, 4322 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 4322 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 Adams St has units with dishwashers.
