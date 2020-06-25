4322 Adams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/31/19 5 blocks to light rail. EZ access to I-70 - Property Id: 84007



SMALL APARTMENT. Only 550 square feet. About the size of a studio but it has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upper apartment on the left.

No Pets Allowed



