All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4320 Sheridan Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4320 Sheridan Blvd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4320 Sheridan Blvd

4320 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4320 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
online portal
Newly Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Home in Berkeley, Near Berkeley Lake Park and Shopping and Dining on Tennyson St - Vibrant interior with tons of natural light, high ceilings, and separate living and dining rooms. Having been recently remodeled, this home feels sleek and modern with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer cabinets, and hardwood floors. Enjoy relaxing in the bright bonus sunroom, or lounging in the large fenced backyard. Primely located near Berkeley Lake Park, the Highlands, and shops and restaurants on Tennyson St. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmRPEnTcvek&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly fee covering water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5671527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Sheridan Blvd have any available units?
4320 Sheridan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Sheridan Blvd have?
Some of 4320 Sheridan Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Sheridan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Sheridan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Sheridan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Sheridan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Sheridan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Sheridan Blvd offers parking.
Does 4320 Sheridan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Sheridan Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Sheridan Blvd have a pool?
No, 4320 Sheridan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Sheridan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4320 Sheridan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Sheridan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Sheridan Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University