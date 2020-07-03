All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 432 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
432 29th Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

432 29th Street

432 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

432 29th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a448010017 ----
Flats on 29th have been completely remodeled, and feature stainless appliances (including dishwashers in select units), granite countertops, and designer cabinetry. The apartments also feature contemporary paint colors, new flooring, designer lighting and tile, and shared decks and patios.
One of Denver\'s oldest neighborhoods, Five Points is situated blocks from Downtown, and near the Uptown and City Park West neighborhoods. Five Points honors its musical tradition with the annual Five Points Jazz Festival, and is also home to great soul food and southern barbeque. It\'s easy access to light rail, RiNo Art District, and 17th Avenue?s coffee shops and restaurants.

24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Completely Renovated
Contemporary Wall Colors
Designer Lighting
Designer Tile
Disposal
Granite Countertops
Near Downtown
Pets Allowed
Private Balcony (Select Units)
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 29th Street have any available units?
432 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 29th Street have?
Some of 432 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 432 29th Street offer parking?
No, 432 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 432 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 29th Street have a pool?
No, 432 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 432 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 29th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University