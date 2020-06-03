All apartments in Denver
429 29th Street

429 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 29th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51aaa2f097 ----
Flats on 29th have been completely remodeled, and feature stainless appliances (including dishwashers in select units), granite countertops, and designer cabinetry. The apartments also feature contemporary paint colors, new flooring, designer lighting and tile, and shared decks and patios.
One of Denver\'s oldest neighborhoods, Five Points is situated blocks from Downtown, and near the Uptown and City Park West neighborhoods. Five Points honors its musical tradition with the annual Five Points Jazz Festival, and is also home to great soul food and southern barbeque. It\'s easy access to light rail, RiNo Art District, and 17th Avenue?s coffee shops and restaurants.

24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Completely Renovated
Contemporary Wall Colors
Designer Lighting
Designer Tile
Disposal
Granite Countertops
Near Downtown
Pets Allowed
Private Balcony (Select Units)
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 29th Street have any available units?
429 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 29th Street have?
Some of 429 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 29th Street offer parking?
No, 429 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 29th Street have a pool?
No, 429 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 429 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 29th Street has units with dishwashers.

