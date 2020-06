Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

427 Harrison Street Available 02/12/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex near Cherry Creek. This home is spacious and is full of historic character. This home comes with a small fenced back yard, spacious living, and 1 detached covered garage space. Call now! This home will not last long.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4619252)