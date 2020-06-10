All apartments in Denver
4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1

4259 West Dakota Avenue
Location

4259 West Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great ground level apartment close to downtown Denver. Easy access to mountain trails and Denver. Spacious one bedroom with large living room. Gas stove updated bathroom engineered flooring, close to parks, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4259 W. Dakota Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
