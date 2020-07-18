4250 S Olive St #113

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Condo: This three bedroom, two and half bath condo with tons of closet space will be available August 1st. The main level features an attached one car garage, kitchen, half bath, and living/dining room with lovely tall ceilings and updated bamboo hardwood in the living area. Upstairs is the massive master bedroom with en suite and tons of closet space. Down the hall are two more ample size bedrooms with large closet and a full-size bath. Outside you’ll have a private patio space. The community features a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly for well-behaved pets with approval (Denver County Breed Restrictions). Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. Heat and water are included in rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. All appliances are included (W/D in the unit). Please call for more information!



*New photos coming soon