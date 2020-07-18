All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4250 S Olive St #113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4250 S Olive St #113
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 PM

4250 S Olive St #113

4250 South Olive Street · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4250 South Olive Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Condo: This three bedroom, two and half bath condo with tons of closet space will be available August 1st. The main level features an attached one car garage, kitchen, half bath, and living/dining room with lovely tall ceilings and updated bamboo hardwood in the living area. Upstairs is the massive master bedroom with en suite and tons of closet space. Down the hall are two more ample size bedrooms with large closet and a full-size bath. Outside you’ll have a private patio space. The community features a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly for well-behaved pets with approval  (Denver County Breed Restrictions). Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. Heat and water are included in rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. All appliances are included (W/D in the unit). Please call for more information!

*New photos coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 S Olive St #113 have any available units?
4250 S Olive St #113 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 S Olive St #113 have?
Some of 4250 S Olive St #113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 S Olive St #113 currently offering any rent specials?
4250 S Olive St #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 S Olive St #113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 S Olive St #113 is pet friendly.
Does 4250 S Olive St #113 offer parking?
Yes, 4250 S Olive St #113 offers parking.
Does 4250 S Olive St #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 S Olive St #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 S Olive St #113 have a pool?
Yes, 4250 S Olive St #113 has a pool.
Does 4250 S Olive St #113 have accessible units?
No, 4250 S Olive St #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 S Olive St #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 S Olive St #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4250 S Olive St #113?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity