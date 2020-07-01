All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
424 South Sherman Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:08 AM

424 South Sherman Street

424 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

424 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Townhome located in ideal West Wash Park. Remodeled and amazing!! A Must-See! This newly remodeled home offers 2 or 3 bedrooms and over 1650 main and upper sqft and another 650 sqft basement space. It is available April 1st. Pricing is $2750/month with at least a one year lease. $2750 security deposit required. This unique property features the original charm from the early 1900's, with modern kitchen and bathroom amenities. Original features include hardwood floors, French doors, stained glass, built in china cabinet, oak trim accents and a large oak staircase. Modern features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and trendy tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Main floor features living room with original fireplace, siting area with large gorgeous staircase, dining room with half bath and built in cabinets and completely modern kitchen. Two bedrooms are set upstairs and feature large closets and good sized rooms. The Second bedroom has access to the private rooftop patio. The finished basement features the 3rd bathroom, bedroom and washer and dryer (included). Detached garage and mostly-private backyard with flagstone patio area, backyard fencing and landscaping. Home is located on South Sherman Street near Virginia. Great location -- close to Wash Park, light rail and the stores on South Broadway, while staying north of I-25 and close to downtown. The square footage and location is incredible for this price! Pets possibly considered, depending on type, age, size, etc, with pet deposit Serious inquiries only please. Please email with questions or to schedule a viewing. Wash Park - Platt Park - South Pearl - South Broadway - Capital Hill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 South Sherman Street have any available units?
424 South Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 South Sherman Street have?
Some of 424 South Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 South Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 South Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 South Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 South Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 424 South Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 424 South Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 424 South Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 South Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 South Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 424 South Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 424 South Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 424 South Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 424 South Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 South Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.

