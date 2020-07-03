All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 29 2019 at 8:15 PM

423 South Newton Street

423 South Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 South Newton Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2016 construction with gorgeous kitchen!

AVAILABILITY DATE: November 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Built in 2016
* 3 bed/2.5 bath
* Gorgeous kitchen with large island!
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom
* Modern finishes throughout
* Fenced front and side yard
* Hot tub
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Large laundry room with sink!
* Central A/C
* Some kitchenware and furniture will be left at the property (contact manager for details)

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, driveway and street parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Fenced front and side yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 in summer, $150 in winter (gas, electric & water)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor. All adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 South Newton Street have any available units?
423 South Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 South Newton Street have?
Some of 423 South Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 South Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 South Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 South Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 South Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 423 South Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 South Newton Street offers parking.
Does 423 South Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 South Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 South Newton Street have a pool?
No, 423 South Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 South Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 423 South Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 South Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 South Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

