All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4190 Knox Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4190 Knox Court
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

4190 Knox Court

4190 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4190 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2BD 1BA Highlands Home In Berkeley with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Rocky Mountain Lake - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,995
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: attached, 2-car garage with additional off-street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and garbage.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3829387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 Knox Court have any available units?
4190 Knox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4190 Knox Court have?
Some of 4190 Knox Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 Knox Court currently offering any rent specials?
4190 Knox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 Knox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4190 Knox Court is pet friendly.
Does 4190 Knox Court offer parking?
Yes, 4190 Knox Court offers parking.
Does 4190 Knox Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 Knox Court have a pool?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not have a pool.
Does 4190 Knox Court have accessible units?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 Knox Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University