418 Inca Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1007123.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer, and a main floor bath! Parking for the proeprty is 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Flores Park. Also nearby are Punch Bowl Social Denver, Civic Center Park, Denver Art Museum, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent. Sorry, no cats.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



