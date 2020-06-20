All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 18 2019

418 Inca Street

418 Inca Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1007123.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer, and a main floor bath! Parking for the proeprty is 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Flores Park. Also nearby are Punch Bowl Social Denver, Civic Center Park, Denver Art Museum, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent. Sorry, no cats.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1007123.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Inca Street have any available units?
418 Inca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Inca Street have?
Some of 418 Inca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Inca Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 Inca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Inca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Inca Street is pet friendly.
Does 418 Inca Street offer parking?
Yes, 418 Inca Street offers parking.
Does 418 Inca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Inca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Inca Street have a pool?
No, 418 Inca Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 Inca Street have accessible units?
No, 418 Inca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Inca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Inca Street has units with dishwashers.
