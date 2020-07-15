All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

4160 E Warren Ave, Unit 6

Location

4160 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Evolve Real Estate: AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Stunning newer townhome with attached garage and many upgrades. - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE.

You don't want to miss out on this beautiful Townhouse in the highly desirable University Hills area of Denver. The home was built in 2017 and has all the upgrades you can think of.

The main level foyer is spacious and includes a laundry room with a nice set of washer and dryer, a spacious powder room and access to your private garage and the porch.

Up a flight of stairs is the spacious, open concept main level. The main level features a sizeable covered balcony. Beautiful wood floors are throughout for easy cleaning and modern look. The kitchen is beautiful with gorgeous quartz countertops, a gas range, and a large walk-in pantry. The whole main level has plenty of windows and is filled with light.

The house has stylish plantation shutters throughout, nice upgraded carpet and lots of other features.

The top-level has all of the bedrooms. The master has an ensuite bath with oversized shower and double sinks. Two other bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets are located on this level as well and share a bath with a tub.

This ideal location is a short distance from Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, and DTC, and just minutes from Denver University. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, or light rail make it perfect if driving is not your thing.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please email or text. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

(RLNE5660834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

