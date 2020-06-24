Rent Calculator
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
4150 Wolff St
4150 Wolff Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4150 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Tennyson Bungalow - Property Id: 104613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104613
Property Id 104613
(RLNE4782750)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4150 Wolff St have any available units?
4150 Wolff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4150 Wolff St have?
Some of 4150 Wolff St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4150 Wolff St currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Wolff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Wolff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Wolff St is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Wolff St offer parking?
No, 4150 Wolff St does not offer parking.
Does 4150 Wolff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Wolff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Wolff St have a pool?
No, 4150 Wolff St does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Wolff St have accessible units?
No, 4150 Wolff St does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Wolff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Wolff St has units with dishwashers.
