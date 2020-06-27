4130 East 6th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Wonderful Hilltop Home - Classic 5 BR, 3 1/2 Bath, 2 Office Tudor on beautiful 6th Avenue Parkway. More than 3,600 sf of living space on a 15,500 sf.lot - Lawncare Included!! Great open floorplan that is ideal for kids and entertaining.



Updated kitchen with granite countertops, cherrywood cabinets, and very high quality appliances. Newly remodeled and very large family room with wet bar. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, large gatherings and quality family time. Two fireplaces and central air conditioning. Two Offices! - One on main floor and one on second floor office. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with warm traditional charm.



Very large, functional yard that is great for kids or just enjoying the outdoors. Surrounded by mature trees providing abundant shade and a park-like feel.



Awesome location. One block from Steck Elementary and less than a mile from Graland (private) Day School. Two blocks from Trader Joes and the ongoing 9th avenue redevelopment that'll include lots of new shopping, restaurants and a new movie theatre! Less than a mile from the prominent Cherry Creek shopping district.



Lawn care provided and pets allowed. Tenant responsible for utilities.

For inquiriies, please call Mike at 303-618-7584.



(RLNE5052993)