Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4130 East 6th Avenue

4130 East 6th Avenue Parkway
Location

4130 East 6th Avenue Parkway, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Wonderful Hilltop Home - Classic 5 BR, 3 1/2 Bath, 2 Office Tudor on beautiful 6th Avenue Parkway. More than 3,600 sf of living space on a 15,500 sf.lot - Lawncare Included!! Great open floorplan that is ideal for kids and entertaining.

Updated kitchen with granite countertops, cherrywood cabinets, and very high quality appliances. Newly remodeled and very large family room with wet bar. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, large gatherings and quality family time. Two fireplaces and central air conditioning. Two Offices! - One on main floor and one on second floor office. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with warm traditional charm.

Very large, functional yard that is great for kids or just enjoying the outdoors. Surrounded by mature trees providing abundant shade and a park-like feel.

Awesome location. One block from Steck Elementary and less than a mile from Graland (private) Day School. Two blocks from Trader Joes and the ongoing 9th avenue redevelopment that'll include lots of new shopping, restaurants and a new movie theatre! Less than a mile from the prominent Cherry Creek shopping district.

Lawn care provided and pets allowed. Tenant responsible for utilities.
For inquiriies, please call Mike at 303-618-7584.

(RLNE5052993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 East 6th Avenue have any available units?
4130 East 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 East 6th Avenue have?
Some of 4130 East 6th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 East 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4130 East 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 East 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 East 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4130 East 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4130 East 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4130 East 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 East 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 East 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4130 East 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4130 East 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4130 East 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 East 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 East 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

