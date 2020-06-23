4122 Decatur St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Inviting, Brick, Single-family, with Private Yard!** - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home with large, very private fenced in yard.



- Large, updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances.

- Beautiful hardwood floor throughout.

- One very large bedroom and one smaller room. Both have nice size closets.

- Updated bathroom.

- Higher-end, clean washer and dryer in dedicated laundry area.



Additional Lease Terms:

*PETS WELCOME!!! ( ADDITIONAL RENT AND DEPOSIT)

*$40.00 Application fee

*6, 9, 18 month lease term (Flexible Terms)

*No section 8

*Tenant pays Gas & Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



(RLNE4547447)