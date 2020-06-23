All apartments in Denver
March 19 2019

4122 Decatur St.

4122 North Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4122 North Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Inviting, Brick, Single-family, with Private Yard!** - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home with large, very private fenced in yard.

- Large, updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances.
- Beautiful hardwood floor throughout.
- One very large bedroom and one smaller room. Both have nice size closets.
- Updated bathroom.
- Higher-end, clean washer and dryer in dedicated laundry area.

Additional Lease Terms:
*PETS WELCOME!!! ( ADDITIONAL RENT AND DEPOSIT)
*$40.00 Application fee
*6, 9, 18 month lease term (Flexible Terms)
*No section 8
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4547447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Decatur St. have any available units?
4122 Decatur St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Decatur St. have?
Some of 4122 Decatur St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Decatur St. currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Decatur St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Decatur St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Decatur St. is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Decatur St. offer parking?
No, 4122 Decatur St. does not offer parking.
Does 4122 Decatur St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Decatur St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Decatur St. have a pool?
No, 4122 Decatur St. does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Decatur St. have accessible units?
No, 4122 Decatur St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Decatur St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Decatur St. does not have units with dishwashers.
