4122 Decatur St.

Amenities
**Inviting, Brick, Single-family, with Private Yard!** - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home with large, very private fenced in yard.
- Large, updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances.
- Beautiful hardwood floor throughout.
- One very large bedroom and one smaller room. Both have nice size closets.
- Updated bathroom.
- Higher-end, clean washer and dryer in dedicated laundry area.
Additional Lease Terms:
*PETS WELCOME!!! ( ADDITIONAL RENT AND DEPOSIT)
*$40.00 Application fee
*6, 9, 18 month lease term (Flexible Terms)
*No section 8
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
(RLNE4547447)