Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

4107 Dunkirk Court Available 02/01/19 3 bedroom/3 bathroom Home! - Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home will become available early February! Gorgeous open kitchen with 5 burner gas stove and plenty of counter space. Big living room and family room separated by a 2 sided gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and 5 piece ensuite. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space. Open unfinished basement. Big backyard with a nice patio and backs to open space and trails.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into tenants name when the lease begins. There is a $50 application fee for each adult living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 -Rich



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4610735)