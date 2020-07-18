4100 Albion St Unit 603

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Available 09/15/2020!



10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options!



Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1st Floor Ranch style condo in Park Hill, Denver. Approx 1100 square feet loaded with options!! It is Central, modern and affordable, luxurious, maintenance-free and includes everything one could think. UPGRADED !



INCLUDED:

Pool

Gym

Water

Trash

Snow Removal

Doggie Park

1 Assigned Parking Space



HIGHLIGHTS:

Slab Granite Counters

Upgraded Appliances

Washer/Dryer

Fireplace

Upgraded Flooring

Pantry

Designer Tile Baths

2" wood blinds throughout

Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath

Hardwood Flooring

Fireplace

Reserved Parking Space

Upgraded Cabinets 42

Contemporary, Custom Lighting Packages

Upgraded Carpet

Designer Finishes

A/C/Heat

Cable Available



PETS: open to small dog with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.



Centrally located in Denver. Only minutes to Downtown, LoDo, Cherry Creek, I-70 and I-25! On the corner of Colorado Blvd and 40th. (3 minutes to I-70, 5 minutes to I-25, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek and Downtown and only 2 minutes to Golf Course!)



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*