Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

4100 Albion St Unit 603

4100 Albion Street · (303) 332-4529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Available 09/15/2020!

10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options!

Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1st Floor Ranch style condo in Park Hill, Denver. Approx 1100 square feet loaded with options!! It is Central, modern and affordable, luxurious, maintenance-free and includes everything one could think. UPGRADED !

INCLUDED:
Pool
Gym
Water
Trash
Snow Removal
Doggie Park
1 Assigned Parking Space

HIGHLIGHTS:
Slab Granite Counters
Upgraded Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Fireplace
Upgraded Flooring
Pantry
Designer Tile Baths
2" wood blinds throughout
Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Hardwood Flooring
Fireplace
Reserved Parking Space
Upgraded Cabinets 42
Contemporary, Custom Lighting Packages
Upgraded Carpet
Designer Finishes
A/C/Heat
Cable Available

PETS: open to small dog with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.

Centrally located in Denver. Only minutes to Downtown, LoDo, Cherry Creek, I-70 and I-25! On the corner of Colorado Blvd and 40th. (3 minutes to I-70, 5 minutes to I-25, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek and Downtown and only 2 minutes to Golf Course!)

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 have any available units?
4100 Albion St Unit 603 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 have?
Some of 4100 Albion St Unit 603's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Albion St Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Albion St Unit 603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Albion St Unit 603 pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Albion St Unit 603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 603 offers parking.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 603 has a pool.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 4100 Albion St Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 603 has units with dishwashers.
