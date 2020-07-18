4100 Albion St Unit 603

Amenities
Available 09/15/2020!
10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options!
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1st Floor Ranch style condo in Park Hill, Denver. Approx 1100 square feet loaded with options!! It is Central, modern and affordable, luxurious, maintenance-free and includes everything one could think. UPGRADED !
INCLUDED:
Pool
Gym
Water
Trash
Snow Removal
Doggie Park
1 Assigned Parking Space
HIGHLIGHTS:
Slab Granite Counters
Upgraded Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Fireplace
Upgraded Flooring
Pantry
Designer Tile Baths
2" wood blinds throughout
Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Hardwood Flooring
Fireplace
Reserved Parking Space
Upgraded Cabinets 42
Contemporary, Custom Lighting Packages
Upgraded Carpet
Designer Finishes
A/C/Heat
Cable Available
PETS: open to small dog with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.
Centrally located in Denver. Only minutes to Downtown, LoDo, Cherry Creek, I-70 and I-25! On the corner of Colorado Blvd and 40th. (3 minutes to I-70, 5 minutes to I-25, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek and Downtown and only 2 minutes to Golf Course!)
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*