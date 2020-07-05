All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4090 Adams St

4090 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

4090 North Adams Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a343f530aa ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing OR Schedule Online at: showmojo.com/1b87460040/listings/mapsearch Wonderful new rental - 3 bedroom 2 bath craftsman style home. Great open floor plan with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, large closets, private fenced back yard with new landscaping. Oversized 2 car garage with storage loft. Air Conditioning, Washer, Dryer. Walking distance to the 40th and Colorado light rail station which provides service to downtown as well as the airport. Walking distance to the location of the new 4 acre park that will be constructed with the Central 70 Project. Centrally located. Close proximity to Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, Rhino, and downtown. Rent includes Trash/Recycling. Tenant responsible for lawn care, water, gas, electricity. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program &ndash; An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Detached Garage A/C Brand New Home Dryer Nicely Landscaped Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Adams St have any available units?
4090 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 Adams St have?
Some of 4090 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4090 Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Adams St offers parking.
Does 4090 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4090 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Adams St have a pool?
No, 4090 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 4090 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 4090 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4090 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

