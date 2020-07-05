4090 Adams St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a343f530aa ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing OR Schedule Online at: showmojo.com/1b87460040/listings/mapsearch Wonderful new rental - 3 bedroom 2 bath craftsman style home. Great open floor plan with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, large closets, private fenced back yard with new landscaping. Oversized 2 car garage with storage loft. Air Conditioning, Washer, Dryer. Walking distance to the 40th and Colorado light rail station which provides service to downtown as well as the airport. Walking distance to the location of the new 4 acre park that will be constructed with the Central 70 Project. Centrally located. Close proximity to Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, Rhino, and downtown. Rent includes Trash/Recycling. Tenant responsible for lawn care, water, gas, electricity. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Detached Garage A/C Brand New Home Dryer Nicely Landscaped Washer