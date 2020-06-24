Garden level / lower 1 bedroom furnished modern apartment w private entrance in trendy Sunnyside. Lots of natural light, walk-able to Highlands and 5 min to downtown. Looking for a 1-3 month lease term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4045 Zuni St have any available units?
4045 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4045 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.