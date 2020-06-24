All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4045 Zuni St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4045 Zuni St
Last updated June 9 2019 at 8:43 AM

4045 Zuni St

4045 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4045 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Garden level / lower 1 bedroom furnished modern apartment w private entrance in trendy Sunnyside. Lots of natural light, walk-able to Highlands and 5 min to downtown. Looking for a 1-3 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Zuni St have any available units?
4045 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4045 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Zuni St pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Zuni St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4045 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 4045 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 Zuni St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University